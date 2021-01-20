Age 83, of Corunna, passed away Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021.
At her request, there will be no services.
Sharon is survived by her daughters, Leeann Bradley, Connie (Mark) Williams and Debbie Fecho, her granddaughters Nicole (Anthony) Sumner and Lydia Bradley and her great-grandchildren Angelina, Alexis and Xavier.
Sharon is also survived by her sister Sandi, many nieces and nephews and her good friend Donna Brothers.
