Age 89, passed away Friday, April 10, 2020.
He was born in Wharton, New Jersey, the son of LeRoy Sr. and Eva (Hartman) Waite. In New Jersey, he served in the Marine Corps Reserve from 1951-58.
He worked his way through college as a salesman, drivers training instructor, soda jerk, janitor, maître d, worker in a steel factory, and taught special-needs students, among many other jobs.
As an osteopathic physician, he moved his family to Michigan in 1963. Lee owned his family practice in Durand for 56 years while also working 20 years as an emergency room doctor.
He was an FAA medical examiner for more than 40 years. Lee was licensed as a physician in Michigan, California, Florida and Rhode Island. His passions were aviation and caring for his patients. He very much enjoyed imparting and acquiring knowledge.
He is survived by his first wife, Gretchen; children James, Kathryn, Krista, Jennifer, Eric, Tamara, Peggy and Daniel; 13 grandchildren; and friend Dee.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister Virginia; and second wife, Betty.
Cremation has taken place and there will be no services at this time. Online condolences may be shared by going to watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.