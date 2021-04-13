Age 73, of Durand, passed away Friday, April 9, 2021.
In accordance with Dan’s wishes, cremation will take place.
Private services will take place at Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly.
Daniel was born May 13, 1947, in Owosso, the son of Edwin and Josephine (Lemos) Johnson.
He graduated from Owosso High School, class of 1965.
Dan and Brenda Johnson were united in marriage Jan. 29, 1966, in Owosso.
He proudly served in the U.S. Army and National Guard before his honorable discharge. Dan worked as a bus driver for many years with the Shiawassee Regional Education Service District, and GM for 34 years before his retirement.
He was a member of the Durand AMVETS Post 2273 and the Durand Eagles Aerie 3851. In his free time, he enjoyed spending time with his family, shooting pool, golfing, camping, fishing and playing his guitar by the campfire.
He is survived by his loving wife Brenda Joyce Johnson; son Robert Daniel Johnson his children, Joslyn and Bella; son Thomas Edward (Rachael) Johnson, and their children Julia and Eddie; mother Josephine Hall; brother Lynn Johnson; and sister-in-laws, brother-in-laws, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Daniel was preceded in death by his father Edwin Johnson and sister-in-law Denice Johnson.
Arrangements by Sharp Funeral Homes, Miller Road Chapel, 8138 Miller Road in Swartz Creek. Tributes may be shared at sharpfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.