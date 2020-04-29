Age 92, of Ovid, passed away at Welcome Home Assisted Living in Owosso after being there a very short time.
Don was born June 30, 1927, in Ovid, the son of Harry and Mabel (Rummell) Groom. He lived his entire life in Ovid. He married Rose Gale Dec. 28, 1947, in Owosso. She preceded him in death March 12, 2017.
Don was a World War II veteran of the U.S. Army. He had worked as a centerless grinder at Magnetek. After retirement he enjoyed volunteering at Memorial Healthcare for several years, and his favorite pastime was playing cards with his family and caregiver. Don was a member of Duplain Church of Christ.
Survivors include his daughters Irene Hunt, Shirley Miller and Marilyn (Randy) Rasmussen; grandchildren Barry Hunt, Bruce (Heather) Hunt, Marie (Kyle) Spiess, Mindy (Jeremy) Klein, Trevor (Chelsea) Rasmussen and Nicholas Rasmussen; several great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his sister Helen Dunkel, and sons-in-law Tom Miller and Darwin Hunt.
Don’s daughters would like to thank Mary Castle for all her help caring for their father. Private family graveside services will take place at Maple Grove Cemetery in Ovid with the Rev. Dan Cameron officiating.
Memorials may be made to Ovid Public Library, Ovid-Middlebury Fire and Rescue or the charity of the donor’s choice.
Arrangements made by Keck-Coleman Funeral Home in St. Johns.
