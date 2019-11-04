Age 67, of Durand, passed away Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at her home.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, at St. Mary Catholic Church, 700 E. Columbia Dr. in Durand. The Rev. Bill Wegher will officiate with burial to follow in Greenwood Cemetery in Vernon.
Ann’s family will receive friends from 2 to 5 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Durand Chapel, with the rosary being prayed at 7 p.m. They will receive friends again Wednesday at the church one hour prior to Mass.
Ann was born Jan. 15, 1952, in Owosso to the late Leo and Peg (Parker) Chaney. She attended Durand High School, graduating in 1970, and would go on to earn her bachelor’s degree from the University of Michigan-Flint.
Ann married Roger A. Zick Oct. 29, 1971, at St. Michael Catholic Church in Flint. A lifelong Durand Railroader, Ann was the second of three generations of Durand schools educators. She was an elementary teacher for more than 30 years, teaching mostly third grade at Robert Kerr Elementary.
Ann and Roger raised three children. She attended all of their sporting events as well as her grandchildren’s over the years. Ann liked to be outside in her gardens and doing yard work. She was an extensive traveler and enjoyed musicals and shopping, but, above all, Ann loved spending time with her family.
Ann is survived by her husband of 48 years Roger; children Michael (Deb) Zick, Deborah (Ted) Schaefer and Cynthia (Evan) Newman; grandchildren Gabe, Garrett, Nate, Trent and Jules.
Ann is also survived by many brothers and sisters-in-law, and many nieces and nephews.
Memorial contributions given in Mrs. Zick’s name are suggested to the Durand Area Schools Educational Foundation. Online condolences may be shared with her family by going to watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.