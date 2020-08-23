Age 90, of Owosso, passed away Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, at North Ridge Hospital in Commerce, Georgia.
Per his wishes, cremation has taken place and interment will be at Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly at a later date with the immediate family.
Steve was born Dec. 12, 1929, in Battle Creek, the son of Stephen and Eva (Raymer) Kobe.
He graduated from Howard City High School, class of 1948, and studied at Norfolk Nebraska Junior College and Ferris State University.
Stephen proudly served in the U.S. Air Force as a military police officer during the Korean War.
He was a member at Salem Lutheran Church.
Steve married Delores (Schierloh) Kobe of Owosso Dec. 9, 1955, in Grand Rapids.
He drove truck most of his life, worked with the Chicago Northwestern Railroad as fireman and was a salesman at Advanced Drainage Systems.
Steve loved to talk to anybody who would listen, laugh, tell stories and talk, talk, talk.
He and Delores were members of many dance clubs throughout their lives and enjoyed dancing to its fullest. You could often hear him referring to her as “The Blonde.”
He spent many hours working in his garden and yard, sweeping at S&K and weeding wherever he could find a weed.
After his wife’s passing in 2015 he relocated to South Carolina near his sons and daughter.
The family thanks Brookside Senior Living in Georgia for the excellent care he received this last year. He truly enjoyed living there and heckling the staff.
Steve is survived by his daughter Lynn (Bobby) Russell; sons Steve (Connie) Kobe, Chris (Donna) Kobe and Clay (Tracey) Kobe; brothers Bruce (Dixie) Kobe and Keith (Janice) Kobe; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and many other loving family and friends.
He was predeceased by his wife, parents, a sister and a brother
Memorial contributions are suggested to Hospice House of Shiawassee, 2005 Copas Road, Owosso.
