Janet Alice Brady

Age 81, of Owosso, passed away Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at her home.
Funeral services will take place at noon Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with the Rev. Ray Strawser officiating.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday and from 11 a.m. until time of service Saturday.
Janet was born June 17, 1938, in West Branch; the daughter of Dale and Norma (Schick) Fach.
She graduated from Rose City High School and then attended nursing school at St. Joseph’s in Pontiac.
Janet married John William Brady Oct. 9, 1959, in Rochester.
Janet spent her years working as a nurse for Dr. McKnight, until he passed away and then went to work at Pleasant View until she retired. She enjoyed gardening, camping, vacationing with her husband to tropical destinations and her dogs.
She is survived by her husband John; children Brian (Ursula) Brady, Fred (Geri) Brady, Lisa Brady and Nicole Brady-Simon; grandchildren Sophia Brady and Collin Brady, and Dr. Tasha Brady and Erika (Bill) Gielda; brother David Fach; sisters Dalene (Gary) Shepley, Karan (Fred) Crepeau and Teri (Chuck) Neubauer; several nieces and nephews; and many other loving family and friends.
She was predeceased by her parents Dale and Norma Fach, and brothers Rodger Fach and Pat Fach.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Memorial Healthcare hospice or Alzheimer’s research.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
