Age 82, of Harrison, passed away peacefully at his home Dec. 10, 2019, surrounded by his family.
Gene was born Dec. 10, 1937, in Coral, the son of Sheldon and Ethel (Temple) Wheeler. Mr. Wheeler resided in Harrison since 2008, moving from Holt and previously from Owosso. Gene was united in marriage to Jeanette K. Mrozek Oct. 19, 2009, in Holt.
Surviving Mr. Wheeler are his wife of 10 years, Mrs. Jeanette K. Wheeler of Harrison; daughters Cindi (Marty) Horak, Sheryl (Kevn) Combee and Becky Townsend; sons Steve (Denise) Wheeler, Mike (Shelley)Wheeler and Bruce (Michelle) Wheeler; 22 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; brothers LaVerne Wheeler and Dean (Joyce) Wheeler; plus many nieces and nephews.
Mr. Wheeler was preceded in death by his parents and sister Elaine Jones.
Celebration of life services honoring Gene will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at the Community Baptist Church, 452 North Clare Ave. in Harrison, with the Rev. Ron Callen officiating.
Family and friends are encouraged to gather from 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, until time of service for a time of sharing. Internment will be in Lakeview Cemetery.
Memorial gifts in memory of Mr. Wheeler may be sent to: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or John Hagee Ministries, P.O. Box 1400, San Antonio, TX 78295.
To share an online memory or condolence with Gene’s family, please visit stockingfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements for Mr. Wheeler are entrusted with Stocking Funeral Home, Harrison (989) 539-7810.
