Richard ‘Dick’ W. Allen

Age 86, of Traverse City, formerly of Owosso, passed away Dec. 27, 2019, at Oliver Woods Retirement Village in Owosso.
Richard was born Aug. 8, 1933, to Elton J. and Lora (Harris) Allen at Hurley Medical Center in Flint.
Richard served his country as a machinist mate third class petty officer (E4) with the U.S. Navy during the Korean War, from 1951 to 1954, aboard the aircraft carriers USS Mendora and USS Midway.
Richard married Shirley Langdon Nov. 6, 1954, and raised three daughters. Shirley passed away in 2009. He then married Linda Springer in 2014 and she passed away in 2016.
Richard was employed by the Ann Arbor Railroad for 26 years until its closing, and Conrail for 14 years, retiring on his 62nd birthday in 1995.
Richard was a life member of the VFW, was a post commander at the Owosso Post 9455, post commander and honor guard members of Traverse City Post 2780.
He was a life member and 32nd degree member of the Masons and a member of the Shriners, Elks and Eagles. He was a member of the First Christian Church in Traverse City.
Richard’s hobbies included many years of traveling the U.S., motorcycling with Shirley, playing golf, fishing, reading, and walking. He spent his winters in Apache Junction, Arizona.
Richard is survived by daughters Shelley (Fred) Shimunec and Nadine Forsythe; grandsons Travis and Troy Whitman, and their wives; five great-grandchildren; brother Duane Allen and wife Jeannine; four stepdaughters; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, both wives and daughter Nanette.
Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home with a visitation from 9 to 11 a.m. Richard will be laid to rest at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Owosso at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the VFW National Home for Children, 3573 S. Waverly Road, Eaton Rapids, MI 48827 or Shriners, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607.
The family would like to sincerely thank the staff at Oliver Woods Building 2 in Owosso and Heart to Heart Hospice both for their outstanding and compassionate care they provided to Richard.
Please share a memory with Richards by family by visiting his tribute page at reynolds-jonkhoff.com. The Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home and Cremation Services is serving the family.
