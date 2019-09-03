Age 88, of Durand, passed away Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at The Lodges of Durand.
A memorial service will take place 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at Durand Church of the Nazarene with the Rev. Mike McCarty and Rev. John Walworth officiating with a dinner served after the service. Burial will take place at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens.
Elmer was born July 20, 1931, in Salem, the son of Kenneth and Ferolin (Angell) Lyon.
He graduated from Morrice High School, class of 1949, and attended Durand Church of the Nazarene.
Elmer lived in Durand, was employed with Grand Trunk Railroad, and the railroad was his life. He retired after 41 years of service as a locomotive engineer.
He married Eleanor Gilmore at Owosso First Church of the Nazarene Jan. 11, 1958.
Elmer loved traveling; especially family trips with the kids through the years. After his retirement he and Eleanor spent time at their winter home in Bonita Springs, Florida.
Elmer was a member of the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineer, Owosso Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 851, Durand Chapter Royal Arch Masons 139, Durand Commandary Knights Templar 21, Durand Mason Council 38, and North Newburg Lodge 161. He was a 53-year member of the Grand Lodge of Free and Accepted Masons and was a 32nd degree Mason.
He was a devoted father and grandfather and loved spending time with his family and grandkids. Elmer always made everyone laugh with his unique personality and sense of humor. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends and all who knew him.
Elmer is survived by his wife of 61 years, Eleanor; daughters Brenda (Mike) Clark, Kathy (Phil) Schlaack and Nikki (Jeff) Triggs; grandchildren Monica (Nick) Cervantes, Angie (Tim) Guest, Lohgan and Justin Schlaack, and triplet grandsons Alex, Braden and Cameron Triggs; great-grandchildren Kloey, Gabby and Ethan Guest and Maddee Cervantes; other loving family and friends.
He was predeceased by his parents Kenneth and Ferolin Lyon.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Durand Church of the Nazarene, Heart to Heart Hospice or The Lodges of Durand.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
