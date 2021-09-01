Laura Marie Moseley

Born Dec. 4, 1966, in Owosso, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, in Atlanta, Georgia.
She is survived by her husband Ned Moseley; children Johnnie (Les) Wesley, Brent Reichardt, Ozzie (Lena) Reichardt, Cristy (Dale) Hedstrom and Anthony Moseley; brothers Roy Wright, Tom Wright, James Green and Bob York; grandchildren Elizabeth, Carly, Rachel, Mackenzie, Brayden, Natalie, Oliver, Elijah, James and Jesse; and many family and friends left to cherish her memories.
She was preceded in death by her mother Anna Tomac and father Robert York.
Visitation will take place at 1 p.m., with the funeral service at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, at First Church of God, 2100 N. M-52 in Owosso, officiated by the Rev. Les Wesley.
