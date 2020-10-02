Nancy Buckton

Age 78, of Owosso, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at her home.
Funeral services will take place at 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with the Rev. Marlene Webster officiating.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from noon until the service Saturday.
Nancy was born April 17, 1942, in Waterford, the daughter of Ralph and Lela (Snyder) Snyder.
She graduated from Corunna High School and enjoyed reading, bowling, puzzles, card games, garage sales and country music. Most of all, Nancy looked forward to family gatherings and get-togethers.
Nancy worked as an apartment manager for many years in Holland, East Lansing and Owosso.
She is survived by her children Nancy (Mark) Crane, Toni Harper, Deanna Brewer, Cathy Miller, Michael (J.R.) Harper, Rick (Barb) Buckton and Nicole (Robert) Sherman; seven sisters; four brothers; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and other loving family members and friends.
She was predeceased by her parents and son-in-law Randy Miller.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Nancy Crane on behalf of the family.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
