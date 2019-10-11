Age 90, of Flushing, died Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church, 310 N. Cherry St. in Flushing. The Rev. Anthony Brooks celebrant. Burial will take place in Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery in Laingsburg.
Visitation will take place from 3 to 8 p.m. today, Oct. 11, at Sharp Funeral Homes, Miller Road Chapel, 8138 Miller Road in Swartz Creek. A rosary will be prayed at 7 p.m.
Visitation at the church Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass. Those who wish, may contributions to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Donald was born April 7, 1929, in Owosso, the son of Sylvester and Gertrude (Powers) Rourke.
He was a 1947 graduate of St. Paul Catholic High School. He was a veteran of the Korean War, serving in the U.S. Army.
He married Barbara Jane Hurst July 7, 1956, in Laingsburg and she preceded him in death April 21, 2013.
Donald had resided in Flushing for the past 13 years, moving from Flint.
He retired from GM Buick after 44 years of service; he also owned and operated Don Rourke Fence Company.
He was a member of St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church and was a founding member of St. Pius X Catholic Church. He also was a proud member of the UAW and the Knights of Columbus.
Surviving are his children Theresa Cullen (Daniel Fortnam) of Massachusetts, Matthew Rourke of Flushing, Timothy (Angela) Rourke of Flushing and Anne Rourke of Birmingham; grandchildren Kara Cullen of Pennsylvania, Conaire Cullen of Colorado, Maggie Rourke of Flushing and Cameron Rourke of Flushing; special caregiver Laura Clark; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers James, Lawrence, Richard and Sylvester; and sisters Mary Murphy and Lucille Rourke.
We know Grandpa is with Grandma now, doing his famous Irish jig while she smiles on.
Tributes may be shared at sharpfuneralhomes.com.
