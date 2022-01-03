Margaret Louise Spencer

Age 74, of Owosso, passed away Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at Memorial Healthcare.
Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 6, at Nelson-House Funeral Home, with Helen Griffus officiating. The family will receive friends from 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, at the funeral home.
Margaret was born Oct. 24, 1947, in Owosso, the daughter of Grant and Beryl (Bates) Griffus. She graduated from Chesaning High School.
Margaret was a “people” person, people loved her and she loved them. She was happiest when talking to someone, even a stranger. She enjoyed sewing, doing craft shows and the friends along the way. She also enjoyed searching for treasures while thrift store shopping and running a resale business. Margaret spent time volunteering at Memorial Healthcare in the cancer center. She looked forward to traveling and making memories at her property in Northern Michigan, “Lost Acres,” or her winter home in Florida. Most of all, Margaret loved and cherished her family and especially loved spending time with her grandson and asking questions — sometimes too many questions for him — about his life.
She married late husband Dale Spencer in Owosso on April 30, 1966.
Margaret retired from Jacobs Insurance after over 35 years of service. She loved and enjoyed taking care of her customers and sharing in their lives.
She is survived by her daughter Lorri Spencer-Matousek; grandson Zack Matousek; brothers Doug Griffus and David Griffus; sisters Beth (Dale) Jacobs and Claudia (Steve) Kienitz; and several nieces, nephews and other loving family and friends.
She was predeceased by her husband Dale, parents Grant and Beryl, brother Raymond and granddaughter Rachel Matousek.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the family.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
