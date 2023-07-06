Philip A. Osika

Age 70, of Baltimore, Maryland, formerly of Corunna, passed away Friday, June 30, 2023, at John Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore.
Funeral services will take place at 4 p.m. Sunday, July 9, at Nelson-House Funeral Home, with the Rev. Ray Strawser officiating.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until the service Sunday at the funeral.
Philip was born at Owosso Memorial Hospital on Nov. 21, 1952, the son of Francis and Lillian (Minarik) Osika.
Philip attended New Lothrop Public School up to the fifth grade before transferring to Corunna Public School, graduating in 1970.
Philip continued his education at Michigan State University, where he graduated with a degree in horticulture.
In high school Philip played on the baseball and football teams; he was also in the Corunna marching band, where he played the saxophone. He was also active in the Corunna FFA with the big acre program and raising market hogs.
While in the FFA, he earned his greenhand degree, chapter farmer degree and state farmer degree. Philip received his American farmer degree in horticulture while studying at Michigan State University.
While at MSU Phil loved playing rugby, until his knees gave out. As part of his studies at MSU, he went to Germany to work in the rose gardens as part of his horticulture degree.
When Philip returned from Germany and graduated from MSU, he went to work for Frank’s Nursery in Flint in 1973 as a manager trainee.
He then transferred to Baltimore in 1978 as district manager, overseeing the Frank’s Baltimore and Philadelphia operations.
When Frank’s Nursery closed, Phil went to work for Quest International, a company that made artificial flavoring and extracts, as a shipping and receiving manager until Quest International decided to close.
Phil always wanted to own a neighborhood bar, where he lived upstairs. His dream came true when he purchased Wee Peter’s Pub and renamed it Lil Phil’s Tavern.
Being located close to Camden Yards Stadium, Philip enjoyed talking sports with many professional and college baseball and football players that stopped by, along with the many people all around the U.S., especially people from Michigan and the Corunna, Owosso area.
He loved to talk MSU football and handing out green Jell-O shots for every touchdown the Spartans scored.
Philip was also an avid pool player, traveling to many pool tournaments, and winning a few along the way.
Phillip is survived by his brother Francis of Corunna; sister Christine of Flushing; nieces Jennifer Osika of Corunna, Katrina (Chis) Hacker of Rochester, Minnesota and Rachelle Beckman (Bob Miller) of Owosso; nephews Ryan Osika of Petoskey, Chuck (Candice) Osika of Owosso and Dominik (Liz) Beckman of Linden; great-nieces Sophie Osika and Gracie and Amelia Beckman; and great-nephew William Miller.
Philip is predeceased by his parents; both sets of grandparents; sister Josephine Beckman; brother-in-law Boniface (Butch) Beckman; cousins Mike and Andrew Osika; and numerous aunts and uncles.
