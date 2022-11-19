Eugene “Gene” Kurney

Age 71, of Corunna, passed away Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022 at Sparrow Health Systems.
Updated: November 19, 2022 @ 9:18 am
Age 71, of Corunna, passed away Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022 at Sparrow Health Systems.
Funeral services will be held11 a.m., Tuesday, Nov. 22, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with Pastor Jerry Walden officiating. Burial will follow at Pine Tree Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday from 3 to 8 p.m.
Eugene was born Nov. 25, 1950 in Owosso, the son of Wayne and Marie (Parr) Kurney.
He graduated from Corunna High School, with the class of 1969 and attended Ferris College for autobody repair and paint.
Gene was a member of Juddville Methodist Church and enjoyed restoring old tractors.
He married Wendy Miller at Christ Episcopal Church on Aug. 19, 1972. She predeceased him on Aug. 6, 2014.
Gene spent 18 years working in the bodyshop at both Applegate and Riverside and was a lifelong crop farmer.
Gene is survived by his children Emily (John) Rosser, Amanda (Ron) Mrva and Justin (Leann) Kurney; grandchildren Wyatt, Aubrey, and Easton Rosser and Alan, Olivia, Ella, and Allie Mrva and Anna, Melanie, and Martin Kurney; sister Waynette Topolski; and other family and friends.
He was predeceased by his wife Wendy Miller, parents Wayne and Marie Kurney, father-in-law Richard Miller and mother-in-law Joanne Miller.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Richard and Joanne Miller Family Scholarship.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at Nelson-House.com.
