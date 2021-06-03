Age 49, of Lansing, passed away May 3, 2021, at Sparrow Health System.
A celebration of life will take place at 3 p.m. Saturday, June 5, at Harmon Patridge Park in Owosso, with a potluck and cookout at the pavilion by the bridge. The celebration will also be honoring his uncle Gary Dyer.
Patrick was born March 5, 1972, the son of James Bush, of Lansing and Diann Kissee, of Harrison.
He graduated from Owosso High School.
Patrick liked skateboarding and riding bikes as a teen. He worked for Grand Trunk Railroad for many years.
Patrick is survived by his parents; multiple brothers and sisters; children Tristin, Sierra and Ronald; wife Mary Moore; and many aunts, uncles, etc.
He is predeceased by his children’s mother Jamie Metzer, grandparents, and uncle Gary Dyer and Jeannie Gauna.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.