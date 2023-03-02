Duane Robert Veale

Age 91, went to meet his Savior Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, passing peacefully to celebrate with all those who have gone before him.
Duane was born on Sept. 24, 1931, in Owosso, the son of Leo and Mamie (Mumroe) Veale. He graduated from Chesaning High School with the class of 1949 and went to work at Universal/A.O. Smith. He also farmed for over 28 years, working alongside his sons and grandsons. He married Nyla Wilde in Owosso on April 18, 1953; they were married for 54 years. Living their lives as devoted Christians, they attended and served the Lord from numerous churches in the area. After “Grandma Nyla” passed away in 2007, Duane met Joan Wagar through their church. They were wed on Jan. 24, 2009, and they were married for 10 years, until her death in 2019.
Duane was an active member of the First Church of the Nazarene and, as all who knew him are aware, Duane enjoyed sports, especially Mount Vernon Nazarene University baseball, a good joke, a freshly-baked pie and his family.
Duane is survived by his son, Keith (Toni) Veale and daughter, Susan Veale Rigoulot (Jim). He leaves grandchildren Elyia (Chris) Leonard, Kodi (Laura) Veale, Derrick (Connie Ciangi) Veale, Dana (Angela) Veale, Daniel (Jamie Miller) Veale and Dustin (Stacey) Veale. He also has nine (soon to be eleven!) beloved great-grandchildren: Madeline, Sarah, Braden, Molly, William, Olivia, Devin, Charley and Mack Veale.
Preceding him in death were his wives, Nyla Veale (2007) and Joan Veale (2019), son, Darwin Veale (2008), brother, Walter and parents, Leo and Mamie.
Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Monday, March 6, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with the Rev. Jerry Walden officiating. Burial will follow at West Haven Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday, March 5, at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Owosso First Church of the Nazarene (OFCN) Youth and the Corunna Public Schools Education Foundation/Darwin Veale scholarship.
