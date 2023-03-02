Duane Robert Veale

Age 91, went to meet his Savior Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, passing peacefully to celebrate with all those who have gone before him.

Duane was born on Sept. 24, 1931, in Owosso, the son of Leo and Mamie (Mumroe) Veale. He graduated from Chesaning High School with the class of 1949 and went to work at Universal/A.O. Smith. He also farmed for over 28 years, working alongside his sons and grandsons. He married Nyla Wilde in Owosso on April 18, 1953; they were married for 54 years. Living their lives as devoted Christians, they attended and served the Lord from numerous churches in the area. After “Grandma Nyla” passed away in 2007, Duane met Joan Wagar through their church. They were wed on Jan. 24, 2009, and they were married for 10 years, until her death in 2019.

