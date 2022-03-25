Daniel A. Fitzko

Age 83, of Byron, passed away Wednesday, March 23, 2022.
Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Monday, March 28, at Sharp Funeral Homes, Miller Road Chapel, 8138 Miller Road, Swartz Creek (A live stream of the service will be available on Daniel’s obituary page at sharpfuneralhomes.com). The Rev. Ron Kenney officiating. Burial in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Gaines.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, at the funeral home.
Those desiring may make contributions to the Wounded Warrior Project or the Durand V.F.W.
Daniel was born March 27, 1938, in Durand, the son of Andrew and Lottie (Domanski) Fitzko. He was a 1956 graduate of Swartz Creek High School. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He married Ruth Ann Shaw May 2, 1963, in Durand and she preceded him in death Oct. 7, 2009. Daniel retired from General Motors Service and Parts Operations. He was a member of the Durand V.F.W. and a former member of the Durand Eagles Aerie #3851 and Durand Moose Lodge #2508. He was an avid deer hunter.
Surviving are his son Karl Fitzko of Byron; daughter Karla Fitzko of Flint; grandchildren Andrew D. Fitzko of Florida, Meagan Grace Fitzko of Flushing and Brianna Fitzko of Byron; brother David (Dorothy) Fitzko of Lennon; and nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents Andrew and Lottie Fitzko.
