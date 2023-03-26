Nancy Lee Pilot

Age 81, of Bannister, passed away peacefully Monday, March 20, 2023, at Sparrow Hospital in Lansing, surrounded by her family.
A memorial service will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 1, at Chapin United Methodist Church in Elsie, with The Rev. Charlene Reha officiating.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service Saturday at the church.
Nancy was born in Norwalk, Connecticut, on Oct. 6, 1941, the daughter of George Washington and Elizabeth Catherine (Torpey) Kitchens. She graduated from Norwalk High School in Norwalk, with the class of 1959. On June 12, 1987, Nancy married Ronald Lee Pilot at Eureka Christian Church. They have been blessed with 35 years of marriage. They were members of Chapin United Methodist Church.
Nancy was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She was always doting on her family; she loved to cook for them and send food home with them. Her happiest times were spent with her family. She also liked tending her flowers and loved growing up near the Atlantic Ocean.
She is survived by her husband Ron; three children Edward (Mary) Rutkowski of Lansing, Daniel (Jacalyn) Rutkowski of North Adams, Mich. and Darlene Medore of Owosso; four step-children Kimberly (Dave) Gibby of Alton, Illinois, Tammy (Brian) Randall of Ft. Wayne, Indiana, Kristi (Brett) Payne of Springfield, Missouri and Ronny (Keri) Pilot of Halfway, Missouri; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister Diane (Roland) Lamoureux; brother-in-law John Pequigney; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings Patty (Charlie) Toth, Tommy (Susan) Kitchens, Johnny Kitchens and Kathleen Pequigney.
Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.