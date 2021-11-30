Charles Lansing Herrick

Age 77, of Corunna, passed away Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, shortly after his beloved Michigan Wolverines beat Ohio State.
A Mass of Christian burial will take place at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 2, at St. Joseph Catholic Church with the Rev. Michael O’Brien officiating. Burial will follow at Great Lakes National Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1, at Nelson-House Funeral home, with a rosary at 7 p.m.
Charles was born June 21, 1944, in Flint, the son of Leonard and Catherine (MacKinnon) Herrick.
He attended St. John Vianney School and served in the U.S. Army for a year.
Chuck worked at Chevrolet plants in downtown Flint as a truck driver, painter and welder for 33 years.
He married Shirley Jean (Hooper) Herrick at Holy Redeemer Church in Burton on July 5, 1968.
Charles was a member of the American Legion in Lansing and was a past Knights of Columbus member in Durand. He enjoyed coaching Vernon Vikings football. Most of all, Chuck loved and cherished time spent with his family.
Chuck is survived by his wife Shirley Herrick; children Suzanne Herrick, Steven (Betsy) Herrick, Robert (Courtney) Herrick, Thomas (Kenda) Herrick and Deborah Herrick; grandchildren Jaden, Logan, Griffin, Brock, Landon and Claire Herrick, and Carson and Kylie Reed; many nieces and nephews; and other loving family and friends.
He was predeceased by his father Leonard Herrick; mother Catherine Herrick; siblings Phyllis Forro, Allen Herrick, Jack Herrick and Bruce Herrick; brother-in-law John Forro; sister-in-law Nancy Herrick; and nephews Jerry Forro, Russell Herrick, Mark Herrick, Lenny Herrick and Billy Herrick.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Wounded Warriors.
