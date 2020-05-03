David Norman Ballard Sr.

Age 77, of Lennon, passed away peacefully at McLaren-Flint on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. A memorial service to honor and celebrate his life will be announced by Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Durand Chapel.
David was born on Feb. 6, 1943 in Bardstown, Kentucky to the late Lawrence Victor and Mildred Vernon (King) Ballard. On April 20, 1963 David married Darlene Nation in Flint and they spent 48 years together before Darlene passed on Feb. 28, 2012.
David was a General Motors man, he worked there from 1963 to 1997. He served as a commiteeman at Truck & Bus for Local 598, and retired as Shop at Large Commiteeman, he was also awarded the Walter Ruther award after his retirement. David was a simple man, he enjoyed deer hunting, fishing, woodworking, NASCAR, and his family.
David is survived by his two sons David Jr. (Lisa) Ballard, and Duane (Tammy) Ballard, seven grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and hissister Delores “Dolly” Thibeaut.
He was predeceased by his wif, Darlene; his daughter Denise Cox; his two brothers; and his sister.
Memorial donations in Mr. Ballard’s name are suggested to the American Cancer Society.
Online condolences can be shared at watkinsfuneralhomes.com
