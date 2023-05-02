Karen Marie LaFave

Age 78, of Owosso, passed away Friday, April 28, 2023, at Pleasant View.
Funeral services will take place at 1 p.m. Thursday, May 4, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with Deacon Gary Edington officiating. Burial will follow at St. Paul Cemetery.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Month
|$18.50
|for 30 days
|Three Months
|$52.50
|for 90 days
|Six Months
|$98.00
|for 180 days
|One Year
|$185.00
|for 365 days
Please purchase an Online Pass to gain access to our Online Content.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day Access
|$2.00
|for 1 day
|1 Month Access - 30 days
|$8.00
|for 30 days
|3 Month Access - 90 days
|$24.00
|for 90 days
|6 Month Access - 180 days
|$48.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year Access - 365 days
|$96.00
|for 365 days
Online Access for Print Subscribers. Do you have a print subscription with the Argus-Press? If yes, then click here to enjoy complimentary access to our Online Content!
Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. High 42F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Higher wind gusts possible..
Cloudy with rain and snow showers early changing to mainly rain showers overnight. Low 36F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 50%.
Updated: May 2, 2023 @ 1:56 pm
Age 78, of Owosso, passed away Friday, April 28, 2023, at Pleasant View.
Funeral services will take place at 1 p.m. Thursday, May 4, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with Deacon Gary Edington officiating. Burial will follow at St. Paul Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from noon until the service Thursday, at the funeral home.
Karen was born Aug. 17, 1944, in Ishpeming, the daughter of Earl and Beulah (DeRoche) LaFave.
She attended St. Michael’s Convent School and Cabrini University.
Karen spent her life caring for her community as a nun and kindergarten teacher.
Karen is survived by her brothers Dennis (Dawn) LaFave and Michael LaFave; sisters JoAnn LaFave, Jillian (James) LaFave-Gunnels, Linda LaFave, Katherine (Michael) Norman, Susan Brown and Renee (Steven) Lubbers; brother and sister-in-laws Elizabeth LaFave and Jerry Francis; nephews Chris Norman, Rick LaFave, Randy LaFave, Brian LaFave, Danny LaFave, Sean LaFave, Don Francis, Troy (Marian) Hood, Tom (Marcia) Hood, Mark Gunnels and Jeff LaFave; nieces Nikki Brown, Leah (Brady) Boone, Diane Francis, Megan (Jonel) Romero and Aimee Rassier; and many great-nieces and nephews which she loved dearly.
She was predeceased by her parents; sisters, Patricia and Deborah; and brothers, Francis and David.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the American Cancer Society or American Diabetes Association.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The top headlines of the day- sent right to your email!
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.