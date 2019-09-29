Age 86, of Lennon, died Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019.
Funeral services will take place at 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30, at Sharp Funeral Homes, Miller Road Chapel, 8138 Miller Road in Swartz Creek.
Visitation will take place from 3 to 8 p.m. today, Sept. 29, at the funeral home and from noon Monday until the time of the service. Those who desire to may make contributions to the Wounded Warriors Project.
Delbert was born June 19, 1933, in Bancroft, the son of Albert Delbert and Ellen Lettie (Vincent) Frazier. He attended school in Byron.
He was a veteran of the Korean War, serving in the U.S. Army. He married Bernice Evelyn Effrick April 27, 1964, in Punta Gorda, Florida. She preceded him in death June 27, 2006.
Delbert retired from GM Buick Motors in 1987 after 34 years of service. He also was a farmer and roofer, and did construction. He resided in Lennon since 1971, after moving from Swartz Creek.
Surviving are his children Barbara (Bruce) Ferris of Gaines, Kathy (Steve) Stewart of Georgia, Donna (Monty) Wineland of Florida, Tammy Schroder of Florida, Robin (Jeff) Carroll of Georgia, Nancy Nichols of North Carolina, Anthony (Annette) Nichols of Mt. Morris and Lisa (Craig) Swan of Haslett; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; brother Gary Frazier of Nevada; and many nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by his parents; daughter Michelle Flynn; brothers Albert, Russell and Stanley Frazier; sisters Maryjane Larson, Thelma Farner and Susie Farner.
Tributes may be shared at sharpfuneralhomes.com.
