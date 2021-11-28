Age 64, of Perry, passed away Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, at Memorial Healthcare in Owosso.
Funeral services will take place at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8, at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Perry Chapel.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 11 a.m. Wednesday until the service.
DuWayne was born May 15, 1957, in Owosso to Eugene and Lillie (Griffin) Chapman. He enjoyed hunting, playing Bingo and attending antique car shows.
DuWayne is survived by children Nicole (Steve) Sowa, of Westland, Savanna Chapman, of Howell, Lisa Willard, of Arizona; mother Lillie Chapman, of Perry; brothers Alvin Chapman, of Perry, and Donald (Sandee) Chapman, of Alabama; sisters Marilyn (Bob) Howell, of Pennsylvania, Kay (Marvin) Pluger, of Rodney; grandchildren Gabrial, Gavin and Ronnie; many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends, including special friend, Aaron.
He was preceded in death by his father Eugene and wife Vicki.
Memorial contributions given in DuWayne’s name are suggested to the Shiawassee Conservation Association.
Online condolences may be shared with his family by going to watkinsfuneralhomes.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.