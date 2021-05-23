Age 39, of Owosso, fell asleep in Jesus Sunday, May 16, 2021, at Indiana University Health Center in Indianapolis, with his wife at his side.
His funeral service will take place at 3 p.m. Monday, May 24, at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Jennings-Lyons Chapel in Owosso, with burial to follow in Oak Hill Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 3 to 5 p.m. today, May 23. A time of memory sharing will take place at 5 p.m. The family requests that masks be worn at all services.
David was born Aug. 28, 1981, in Midland, to Leonard James Ross and Debra Joy Britcher. After high school, David earned a bachelor of arts degree in biblical studies, a master of theology degree and a doctorate in Christian education from International Seminary.
On July 31, 2015, David married Makayla Jill Schlenker in Owosso. In the next five years, they welcomed three daughters: Neva, Selah and Eden. David was a family man, treasuring time spent with his wife and daughters and proudly wearing the title “girl dad.”
He was passionate about the word of God, spending hours each day reading and talking about it to anyone who would listen. David pastored the Church of God (Seventh Day) in Owosso. He also instructed apologetics classes at Spring Vale Christian School and was in the process of earning a DM in in Apologetics from Southern Evangelical Seminary. He had recently been hired as dean of academic affairs for Artios Christian College.
David was active in the community, serving on the advisery board for Angel’s Hands Outreach and was a member of the Owosso Area Ministerial Association. He also enjoyed rottweilers, cruising on his motorcycle, collecting sports cards and Detroit sports.
David is survived by his wife, Makayla; daughters Neva, Selah and Eden; mother Debra Cadieux; stepmother Barbara Ross; sister Jennifer (Scott) Margrif; stepbrothers Jimmy (Helen) McTheeney and Lenny (Melissa) McTheeney; and grandfather David Britcher.
He was preceded in death by his father Leonard, grandmother Noreen Britcher, and paternal grandparents Earl and Helen Ross.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to a trust fund for Neva, Selah and Eden Ross. Donations can be earmarked “Ross Family Trust” and sent to Church of God (Seventh Day), 4150 S M-52, Owosso, MI 48867.
The funeral service will be live streamed at facebook.com/owossocog7 for those unable to attend.
Online condolences can be shared at watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
