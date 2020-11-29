Robert (Bob) T. Maxwell

Age 72, of Owosso, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020. A visitation will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Jennings-Lyons Chapel, 520 W. Main St., Owosso, MI 48867.
Bob was born in 1948 in Jacksonville, Florida, to Woodrow and Viola Maxwell. He was raised in Virginia, where he displayed his mechanical aptitude at a young age when he hid behind a chair and took apart his mother’s radio. After graduating from Granby High School in Norfolk, VA., Bob entered the U.S. Navy. During his four years of active duty in the Navy, he was stationed aboard the USS Long Beach (CGN-9) in Long Beach, CA. During his time in California, he deployed twice to Vietnam and also met his future wife, Trish. They were married Feb. 13, 1971, in Lapeer, and would have celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary this February.
They settled in Lansing, where their four children were born. He worked at Heatherwood Dairy while attending MSU and graduated with degrees in pre-law and history. He served for 17 years in the Naval Reserves and also commanded the local unit of the U.S. Naval Sea Cadet Corps. In 1981, the family moved to Owosso where he began a series of endeavors including teaching history, vocational, and alternative education. Bob also owned and managed three Subway stores in Owosso for about ten years, where he enjoyed meeting and talking with customers, many of whom became friends.
It brought Bob great joy to help family, friends, neighbors, and even strangers with fixing literally anything. He had an unnatural ability to be able to work on, build, or fix whatever came his way. He loved spending time with family, discussing politics, taking the grandkids to Big
Boy, spending winter months in Arizona with family and friends, working on cars, going to car shows and cruising in the ’67 Cutlass convertible he and his son Michael restored. He was known for his occasional bad jokes and grumpy demeanor, but always a big heart.
Survivors include his wife Trish; children and grandchildren Michael and Heather of AZ (Meghan, Eli & Izabelle), Jason and Adriana of AZ (Aliyah and Juliana), Shannon and Shawn of TX (Olivia, Maya, Gabrielle and Ethan) and Katie and Patrick of MI (Andrew, Claire and Adam); sister Myra (Tom) Brown of VA; brother Alan (Mary-Lee) Maxwell of KY; and many nieces and nephews. Also, Jeff Marsh, Lance Gilmore and many other friends whom he considered family.
Rather than flowers, donations to the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society are suggested or, tip your waitress extra, send lunch to a friend or help somebody who needs it along the way.
The family is forever grateful to Memorial Healthcare Hospice, HomeJoy of Corunna and many friends for their kind, compassionate care of Bob. Thank you.
