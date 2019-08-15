Born Sept. 15, 1953, Scott was a blessing to those who were fortunate enough to be his relative or friend for 65 years.
He was surrounded by those lucky enough to call him both when his beautiful soul departed in peace Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019.
Whether it was for work or play, Scotty found his place in the world outdoors. At 18, he discovered his lifelong passion for excavating and, with his father Jack, started J and S Backhoe Service in Perry. Later, he became the owner and operator of Pendergast Excavating. With the exception of a few short years during which he drove semi-trucks for Wayne Davis (Randy Alexander), there was never a day where he wasn’t out “playing” in the dirt.
If he wasn’t moving dirt, he was likely hurtling down a drag strip at a high rate of speed. Ever an avid snowmobiler, it didn’t take Scott long to figure out that the top speed on his Yamaha was greatly enhanced with his mechanical knowledge, custom parts and a healthy dose of nitrous. He was a pioneer in asphalt drag racing, performing at a level that garnered him attention in the racing circuit.
A man with a penchant for living on the edge, whether it be going more than 160 mph in the quarter mile or literally hanging off a ledge with a piece of heavy machinery, Scott’s personality was notoriously infectious. That charm — coupled with his wild hair, baby blue eyes, charismatic smile and determination — brought his stars in line with his best friend and love of his life Cindy. Their union brought nearly 36 years of adventures, learning and growth.
Scott shone as a business owner and friend, but his greatest strengths were in being a husband and father. Together, Scott and Cindy brought one child into the world — their beloved daughter Ashley. Scott supported his girls in everything they loved. He wanted to see every craft and painting; never missed a single band concert or rock show; helped in the gardens and when projects required his manly expertise; listened to stories, poems and speeches; and even ended up loving their tiny dogs. He was never polarized with college teams, but he bled green the moment Ashley was accepted into Michigan State University. There was never any doubt that he loved his family beyond measure — and they him.
Scott was preceded in death by his parents Jack and Norma, who have certainly welcomed him to heaven with open arms. He took a huge part of the hearts of his adoring wife Cindy, loving daughter Ashley, and loyal dog Dakota (Putt Putt) with him. They will miss him every day for the rest of their lives, but vow to do their best to make him proud. Scott’s legacy will also live on through his sister Holly Boertman-Weymouth and nephew Isaac; brother Matthew; sister-in-law Elizabeth; nephews Jacob and Joel; and niece Hannah.
A celebration of Scotty’s life will take place at noon Saturday, Aug. 17, at Watkins Brothers Funeral Home in Perry.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the time of service. A luncheon at the VFW will follow.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family.
