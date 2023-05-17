Patricia A. Fromm

Age 75, of Owosso, passed away Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at her home.
Age 75, of Owosso, passed away Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at her home.
A mass of Christian burial will take place at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 18, at St. Paul Catholic Church with the Rev. Michael O’Brien officiating.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the service Thursday at the church.
Patricia was born April 11, 1948, in Detroit, the daughter of Dr. R.C. and Eileen (Ortstein) Brown.
She graduated from St. Paul, class of 1966, and attended Career Academy in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Patricia married Raymond Fromm at St. Paul Catholic Church, on Aug. 3, 1967.
She worked at Owosso Medical Group for several years as a medical assistant. She also had her own medical billing business and worked with Khajorn Phiungkeo, M.D. until retiring in 2001.
Patricia is survived by her husband Raymond Fromm; children Edward (Lisa) Fromm, Colleen (Daryl) Gohn and Brian (Darcy) Fromm; grandchildren Ethan, Charlie, Ryan, Sarah, Jordan, Gavin, Emma and Drew; along with several other loving family and friends.
She was predeceased by her parents and brother, Kevin Brown.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Patricia’s caregivers, especially Rashay Young.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Hospice House of Shiawassee County.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
