Natalie Ann Kribs

Of Corunna, died Friday, Nov. 7, 2020 at her residence. She was 91 of age.
Natalie was born Oct. 10, 1929, in Flint to the late Herbert and Wealthy (Bailey) Kribs and was a longtime resident of Corunna. She was a 1947 graduate of Corunna High School, attended Blodgett School of Nursing and earned her bachelor’s degree from Albion College. Ms. Kribs was employed at Wm. Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak for 38 years. She was a member of the Corunna United Methodist Church for over 85 years, Commissioner of Corunna Historical Village, Corunna Women’s Club, and Friends of the Corunna Library. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends and going to the family cottage in Lewiston, MI.
Natalie is survived by nieces and nephew Dan (Cheryl) Kribs of Owosso, Kathleen Kribs of Corunna, Catherine Kribs of Flushing; great-nieces and nephews Jamie (Edmund) DeCaria of Chicago, Matthew (Stephanie) Kribs of E. Lansing, Sarah (Robert) Potter of Corunna, Justin (Ashley) Kribs of Jenison, Katie Kribs-Potter of Owosso and Victoria (Matthew) Warren of WV; great-great-nieces and nephews Elena, Lucia, Yovani, Kaily, Keaton, Mariana, Cora, Alexis, Braylon, Korbin, Nevaeh, Maison, Delaney, Jackson, Hudson, Breckin and Matthew Jr.; great-great-great niece and nephew, Waylen and Gracelynn; special friends Terri, Breanna and Jarod Langdon; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by brother and wife, Maurice “Mick” and Elizabeth “Betty” Kribs, infant brother Kelly Kribs; and nephews Kelly Kribs and Michael Kribs.
Visitation will be held at the Watkins Brothers Funeral Home, 302 W. Corunna Ave., Corunna, MI 48817 on Tuesday from noon to 7 p.m. November 10, and again on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until the 11 a.m. services November 11, 2020. The Rev. Steve Spina will be officiating. Burial to follow in Elmwood Cemetery in New Lothrop. Memorial contributions in her memory may be made to Corunna United Methodist Church or Webster Davis/Kribs House (Shiawassee Historical Village of Corunna.) The family extends a special thanks to all of Nans caregivers especially Kristen, Kelly, Amanda, Amy and Adele for their love and care. Following Covid 19 guidelines, masks must be worn, and social distancing practiced at the funeral home. Arrangements by Misiuk Funeral Home, Chesaning. You may light a memorial candle or share a memory at misiukfuneralhome.com.
