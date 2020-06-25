Age 77, of Oakley, died Friday, June 19, 2020.
Private graveside services will be held at Great Lakes National Cemetery, in Holly. Those desiring may make contributions to the Wounded Warriors Project.
John was born June 10, 1943, in Detroit, the son of Demetrio and Josephine M. (Manino) Chila. He graduated from Livonia High School and attended Lawrence Tech University.
He was a veteran of the Vietnam War, serving in the U.S. Army. He retired from NCCI in Livonia as a machinist.
Surviving are his wife Carol Ann; sons David Frank (Erica) Chila and Michael James (Tina Ricksgers) Chila of Durand; grandson Max Atlas Chila; sister-in-law Donna Chila of Las Vegas; uncle Joseph Chila of Pontiac; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Anthony Chila.
Tributes may be shared at sharpfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.