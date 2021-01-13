Age 72, of Corunna, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, at McLaren-Flint.
Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 15, at the Durand Church of the Nazarene; the Rev. Mike McCarty will celebrate with burial to follow in Fremont Cemetery in Bancroft. The Frey family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 14, at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Durand Chapel.
Kathleen was born on July 16, 1948, in Durand, to Robert and Mabel (Olmstead) Nickels.
On July 28, 1975, she married Art Frey in Durand and together they raised five children.
Kathleen spent her career as an inspector for the automotive industry. She enjoyed camping, lighthouses and being with her horses. She loved Israel and was extremely passionate about Jewish Civil Rights and helping refugees out of Russia. She loved to travel the world and try new things.
Kathleen is survived by her husband of 45 years, Art; children Todd (Melissa) Taylor, Wendy Lynn Taylor, Jeff Frey, Jimmy Frey and Johnny Frey; grandchildren MacKenzie Taylor, Jessica Taylor, Jeffrey Frey, David Frey, Joshua Frey and Jennifer Frey; and siblings Stan (Linda) Nickels and Vicky Grumley.
She was predeceased by her parents; sisters Mary Teichman and Kay Teichman; and brother in-law Chuck Grumley.
Memorial contributions in Mrs. Frey’s name are suggested to Magen David Adom (AFMDA.org).
Online condolences can be shared at watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.