Age 92, of Owosso, passed away Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at his home.
A celebration of life luncheon will take place at 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, at Bennington Township Hall.
Michael was born Sept. 13, 1927, in Lansing, the son of Howard and Maxine (Burrcroft) Ryan.
He graduated from Morrice High School, proudly served in the U.S. Army during World War II and he was a member of the Corunna VFW.
Michael was a hard worker and a mechanic. He was the go-to guy for so many folks in the community. He will be remembered for his willingness to lend a helping hand to anyone in need.
He married Beverly Oliver at Perry Parsonage June 27, 1948.
Michael is survived by his wife; 10 children; 26 grandchildren; several great- and great-great grandchildren; and other loving family members and friends.
He was predeceased by his daughter Connie Albaugh, daughter-in-law Tina Ryan, son-in-law Ben Chaney and brother Charles Ryan.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Memorial Healthcare Hospice or Children’s Miracle Network.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
