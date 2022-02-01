Kenneth D. Stevens

Age 76, of Owosso, passed away Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, at his home surrounded by family.
A memorial service with military honors will take place at 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with the Rev. Ray Strawser officiating.
The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. until the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Kenneth was the son of Robert and Hilda (Mudge) Stevens, born in Lapeer on Jan. 18, 1946.
He was a graduate of Lapeer High School and proudly served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps.
He married the love of his life Patricia Stanuszek at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Owosso on Oct. 2, 1976.
Ken worked at General Motors for 35 years as both a production worker and in the foundry.
He was a member of the Owosso Eagles Club, where he was active in many roles. He loved the outdoors, playing golf, hunting and fishing, as well as going camping. He sometimes was known to hit the casinos from time to time. His true love and enjoyment was the time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
Ken is survived by his wife Patricia; children Sarah Kercher and Kenny (Hillary Skym) Stevens; grandchildren Laney, Brady, and Hattie Kercher and Jak and Mia Stevens; brother Robert Stevens; twin sister Katherine Herzog; and nieces, nephews and other loving family and friends.
He was predeceased by his parents, several siblings and his best friend Bob Moore.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Shiawassee County Humane Society.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
