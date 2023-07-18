Donald Frank ‘Don’ Lukas

Age 61, of Elsie, passed away Sunday, July 16, 2023, at his home surrounded by his family after a battle with cancer.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, July 19, at Smith Family Funeral Homes Elsie. Immediately following the visitation, a graveside service will take place at Ford Cemetery, Elba Township, with the Rev. Mona Kindel officiating.

