Donald Frank ‘Don’ Lukas

Age 61, of Elsie, passed away Sunday, July 16, 2023, at his home surrounded by his family after a battle with cancer.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, July 19, at Smith Family Funeral Homes Elsie. Immediately following the visitation, a graveside service will take place at Ford Cemetery, Elba Township, with the Rev. Mona Kindel officiating.
Donald was born in Detroit, on Aug. 8, 1961, the son of Frank and Dorothy (Stroub) Lukas. He graduated from Ovid-Elsie High School, with the class of 1979. Don married Debra Fraker on April 7, 1984, at the United Church of Ovid. They were blessed with 39 years of marriage. Don had a long career in construction and owned his own business for 17 years.
Don enjoyed snowmobiling, riding motorcycles and working on projects with his sons. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family and spoiling his grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife Deb Lukas; children Don and Jessie Lukas, Nikki and Cody Nixon and Mike and Shanelle Lukas; grandchildren Macklin and Claire Lukas and Cole and Grace Nixon; siblings Frank and Marilyn Lukas, Virginia Mohasci, George and Holly Lukas, Kay Isaacs and Pam Lukas; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Dorothy Lukas.
Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.
