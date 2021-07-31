Age 86, of Lapeer, passed away Monday, July 26, 2021, at Lapeer County Medical Care Facility.
A memorial service will take place at 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 2, at the Swartz Funeral Home, 1225 West Hill Road, Flint, with Elder Layne Valade officiating.
Visitation will take place from 11 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home. Inurnment in Flint Memorial Park at a later date.
Marilyn was born in Flint, on Aug. 4, 1934.
She married Gerald Robinson on Sept. 10, 1955, and he preceded her in death.
Marilyn was a member of Bancroft Congregational Church and the Red Hat Society for many years. She enjoyed singing, watching birds and gardening. Above all else, she loved her family.
Surviving are sons Bill Robinson and John (Kristin) Robinson; sisters Marie Parish, Patricial McGee-Farrington and Marie Thrasher; grandchildren Jason, Kari and Brandon; and great-grandchildren Leon, Zara and Levi.
She was also preceded in death by her parents, brother George Adams and daughter-in-law Yvonne Robinson.
Contributions may be made to the Whaley House.
Your condolences may be shared with the family at swartzfuneralhomeinc.com.
