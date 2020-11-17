Age 72, died Nov. 7, 2020, at his home in Chandler, Arizona, after a lengthy illness. He passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family.
Lynn grew up in the Owosso area and graduated from Corunna High School in 1966, where he excelled in baseball and track and field.
In 1969, Lynn and his wife moved to Arizona where he accepted a position as a police officer for the city of Phoenix. Lynn was also a licensed pilot in his earlier years and was also an avid softball player. Lynn spent 40 years in the construction and contracting business and was also a Master Electrician.
Lynn was a great family man and a very loving father and grandpa. He was a big fan of Michigan football (Go Blue). Lynn was a benefactor member of the NRA, and loved his family, country and his freedom. There are no services at this time but there will be a celebration of life in the near future.
Lynn is survived by his wife of 52 years, Maureen; daughters Kimberly, Kristin and Shari; grandchildren Olivia and Luke; and adopted sister Tina Bouck Joy.
Lynn was preceded in death by his parents Lyle and Ethel (DeFrenn) Bouck, brother Dale E. Bouck, and sister Patricia.
Arrangements handled by Lakeshore Mortuary in Mesa, Arizona. Donations can be made in honor of Lynn to Hospice of the Valley at hov.org/donate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.