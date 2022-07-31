Was born July 23, 1935, to Earl and Verna (Zenker) Hunter in Gould City. She was one of ten children and they moved to Perry in the 1940’s where she graduated from Perry High School in the class of 1955.
On March 9, 1957, she married Kenneth Bandt and together they had five children: Edward (Pam) Bandt of Grayling, Kenneth Bandt of Morrice, Jeannie Porter of Perry, Andrew (Penny) Bandt of Corunna and Tom (Julie) Bandt of North Dakota; 13 grandchildren; many beloved great and great-great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her husband Kenneth, her parents, nine siblings, two sons-in-law, one grandson.
She was a mother and grandmother to all where her home and kitchen was always open to anyone. Some people are raised by a village and she raised a village. Vergelene was always surrounded by people and love.
Funeral services will be held at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Perry Chapel, on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, at 1 p.m. Pastor Ray Strawser will officiate with burial to follow at Rose Lawn Cemetery in Perry.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m.
Memorials are suggested to the family.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by going to www.watkinsfuneralhomes.com
