Ann Leona Salsbury

Born on Dec. 9, 1939, Ann was the daughter of Roland and Vera Salsbury. She was born in Owosso and lived here until 1962 and moved back to her home town in 2006.
Funeral services will take place at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 2, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with the Rev. Tony Moore officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from noon until the service Sunday at the funeral home.
Ann attended Central Elementary and graduated from Owosso High School in 1958. Ann went on to attend Central Michigan University and earned a bachelor’s of science degree in 1962 and a master’s of arts degree in 1969.
Ann accepted a teaching position at Bridgeport High School in 1962, teaching Physical Education and Biology. Ann coached varsity softball and varsity volleyball. She coached girl’s softball to six conference titles, with four of them being undefeated. Ann took her girl’s volleyball teams to eight consecutive conference titles, five district titles and two undefeated seasons of 25-0 and 31-0.
Ann was instrumental in developing girl’s sports in the state of Michigan. She coached the first girl to receive a full ride scholarship in Michigan in the sport of volleyball. Ann was chairwoman of the the Division of Girls and Women in Sports in Michigan in 1965.
Ann was inducted into the Michigan High School Coaches Hall Of Fame in 1993, having the best record of all coaches at that point in time.
Ann retired in 1991, after 25 years of coaching softball and 20 years as a volleyball coach. Needless to say, this is a long tenure of women coaches. She was named Saginaw County Volleyball Coach of the year in 1983. Her softball record was 302-122 and volleyball 309-54. Ann was recognized at the high school state softball tournament as only one of the three softball coaches with over 300 wins.
In 1979 her volleyball team was 24-0 and in 1982 they were 31-0 for which they were rated number one in Class A. Resolutions were presented to Ann in 1980 by the Saginaw County Board of Commissioners and in 1983 by the Bridgeport Charter Township board.
Ann’s other interest in life were animals and Rosie, her beloved dog. She was a self-taught avid collector, buyer and seller of antiques. She had a booth in the Antique Warehouse in Saginaw from 1992-2008.
Long time friends included Carole Johnson, a friend of 60 years, also Mary Bovee, Linda Berry (deceased) and antique pals Mike and Val Walderzak. Extended family Teresa Fowler, Karen Fowler, Sharon and Bob Morehouse, Keith and Diane Johnson, Wayne and Barb Johnson and Roger and Lori Johnson. She also leaves many other close friends, family and students.
Ann was predeceased by her mom and dad, grandparents, Julie Kirby and Mom Johnson.
Ann has requested that those attending her funeral wear casual and comfortable clothes. That is what Ann felt best in.
Donations in Ann’s name can be made to the Humane Society or the First Baptist Church of Corunna.
