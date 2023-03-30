Ann Leona Salsbury

Born on Dec. 9, 1939, Ann was the daughter of Roland and Vera Salsbury. She was born in Owosso and lived here until 1962 and moved back to her home town in 2006.

Funeral services will take place at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 2, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with the Rev. Tony Moore officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery.

