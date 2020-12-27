Age 79, went home to her Lord and Savior Friday, Dec. 11, 2020.
She was predeceased by her parents, Bud and Ella (Geney) McCormick, and son, Rod (1985).
She will be dearly missed by her children Stan, Becky (Deemter) and Scott Sober; her grandchildren; and sister Judy Spangler.
Karen grew up in Perry and received the good news of Jesus’ love and his saving self-sacrifice for us at Camp Barakel, where she camped and volunteered for decades.
She later volunteered to lead Bible studies and mentor incarcerated women with Chuck Colson’s Prison Fellowship in South Carolina. She eventually settled in the Holland area, where she volunteered at the Holland Rescue Mission so she could share the love of Jesus.
Due to Alzheimer’s ravages, she moved to Durand in 2010 to be close to her sister. She can now freely laugh and sing again with her parents and son in the presence of the Lord.
Due to current limitations, the family plans to have a joyful life celebration and burial of remains at Summit Cemetery in Williamston on her 80th birthday at noon, April 28, 2021, for all of those who loved her.
Any memorial contributions may be sent to her favorite ministry, Camp Barakel in Fairview, since they were unable to have summer kids or adult campers. She would say it’s to be used for God’s glory in memory of her friend, Uncle Johnny.
