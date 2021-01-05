Age 77, of Byron, died Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021.
Per the family’s request, cremation has taken place and a memorial service will take place at a later date.
Linda was born Jan. 11, 1943, in Moline, Illinois, the daughter of Rubin and Paula (Adams) Robinson. She was a 1960 graduate of Burton Bendle High School.
She married David Edward Root Feb. 6, 1961, in Flint and he preceded her in death May 23, 2016.
She resided in Byron for many years. Linda had been employed by U.S. 23 Supermarket, Byron Supermarket, Citizen Insurance in Howell, and Byron Elementary School. She enjoyed gardening.
Surviving are her children Robert Root, Tammy Root of Byron and Ken Root of Grand Rapids; grandchildren David, Megan, Dennis, Jeremy, Timothy, Jessica, Rylee and Nora; great-grandchildren Destiny, Madison, Nolan and Kasen; great-great-grandson Dawson; siblings Georgia (Jim) Alumbaugh of Swartz Creek, Robert (Marjorie) Robinson of Swartz Creek and Janet Kline of Flint; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, sisters Martha Blakemore and Vickie Kirby, and brother Oscar Robinson.
Those who wish to may make contributions to Grace Hospice, 2205 Jolly Road, Okemos, MI 48864.
Tributes may be shared at sharpfuneralhomes.com.
