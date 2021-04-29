Age 79, passed away Thursday, April 15, 2021, at his home in Owosso.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife Linda, several siblings, his mother and his father.
James is survived by his siblings Jean, Dan and Ken; sons Russell, Ricky and Mike; 10 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren, and one on the way; several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law; and his nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be announced to family and friends to celebrate his life at a later date.
Arrangements provided by Sharp Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 6063 Fenton Road, Grand Blanc.
Tributes may be shared at sharpfuneralhomes.com.
