Kenneth W. Haney

Age 90, of Chesaning, died Friday, Feb. 12, 2021.
Ken was born Nov. 17, 1930, to the late William and Grace (Miller) Haney. Mr. Haney was a resident of Chesaning his entire life and took great pride in serving his community. Ken and Wilma were married on May 16, 1953. He served in the U.S. Army Corps from 1953-1956. He was a farmer along with working at Midland Brake in Owosso for 35 years. He was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, Owosso Masonic Lodge #81, Owosso Fraternal Order of Eagle Aerie #851, New Lothrop VFW Post #6579, and the Corunna ZCBJ #142. Mr. Haney volunteered as stage manager for the Showboat for 50 years. In 1994, Ken and Wilma were chosen to be the Showboat Parade Grand Marshals. Ken traveled with the Chesaning High School band in the summers from 1970-1977 and received the honor of Michigan Hall of Fame Band Program in 1971. He also worked for the Chesaning School District as groundskeeper for 10 years.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Wilma; children Debra Jo (Glenn) Darling of Mason, Susan Lyn (John) Mocny of Chesaning, and Richard (Laurie) Haney of Vernon; grandchildren Kara (Tim) Wendling, Aaron (Katie) Darling, Jason (Alex) Darling, Sarah (Justin) Schneider, Erica (Kevin) Ross, Timothy (Christine) Mocny, Jason (Jessica) Carlson Mocny, Sarah (Andrew) McKinstry, and Catherine (Anthony) Ervin; great-grandchildren Lyndsi Wendling, Alexia Wendling, Lily Wendling, Trenton Schneider, Graceyn Schneider, Josephine Darling, Evelyn Darling, Elliot Kirkpatrick, Wesley Darling, Alexandria Ross, Peter Mocny, Cassady Mocny, Mira Mocny, Haley Mocny, Charlee Carlson Mocny, Isaac Carlson Mocny, Jasmine McKinstry, Gabriel McKinstry, and Magnus Ervin; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Grace Haney; sister Jeanne Haney; parents-in-law William and Josephine Kimmel; brother-in-law Kenneth W. Kimmel; and nephew Kenneth M. Kimmel.
A private funeral service for the family will be held. The service will be live-streamed on Trinity United Methodist Church’s Facebook page at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021. A public memorial service will be announced later when larger public gatherings are allowed.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Trinity United Methodist Church of Chesaning, Manna of Heaven Chesaning, CAER (Chesaning Area Emergency Relief) Center, or the wishes of the family. You may light a memorial candle or share a memory at misiukfuneralhome.com.
