Age 89, of Owosso went home to be with his Lord and Savior Friday, May 14, 2021.
Funeral services will take place at 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 19, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with the Rev. John Walworth officiating.
The family will receive friends from noon until the time of the service.
Paul was born May 5, 1932, the son of Robert Erving and Lucille (Hall) Olson.
Paul was affiliated with Tabernacle of Hope Church. He lived, breathed and spoke the Lord.
He was gifted in many ways; his life’s work, painting and how he let people know about his Savior. Paul was a humble man who loved the Lord and his family.
He married his wife, of 68 years in July, Norma (Denington) Olson in Farmington July 25, 1953.
Paul served 52 years in the ministry, formerly of Tabernacle of Hope. His life’s work was serving his Lord.
Paul is survived by his wife Norma Olson; son Glen (Jean) Olson and children Christopher Olson, Chad (Kim) Olson, Clayton (Colette) Olson and Carie (Julian) Altvater; son Greg (Diana) Olson and children Shawna (Chuma) Echebelem, Lindsey (Larry) Collins, Jessica (Jason) Hayes, Caleb Olsen (Ally Wheeler) and Tyler (Hannah) Olson; Mark’s children Paul Olson, Ryan Olson (Andrea Leonard), Nichole Rhodes (Kyle Carey), Marquee Olson and Travis (Brooklyn) Rhodes; several great-grandchildren; and other loving family and friends.
He was predeceased by his sons Dave and Mark; parents Robert and Lucille Olson; and other brothers and sisters.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Tabernacle of Hope.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
