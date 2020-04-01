At 96 years, passed away at Oliver Woods Assisted Living and Memory Care March 30, 2020.
Ann was born and raised in Springfield, Missouri. She grew up on a dairy farm. Ann graduated from Drury College in Springfield.
Shortly after she married Dr. Phillip Moore, Ann and her husband moved to Owosso where they raised five children. While caring for her family, Ann was active in improving the Owosso community.
She helped bring the Art Train to Owosso, co-founded the Shiawassee Arts Council, and served as president and later coordinator for the Shiawassee Community Foundation.
She devoted many hours to delivering Mobile Meals, an organization she helped found. Ann had a life-long passion for reading and encouraging others to read. She was an excellent bridge player. She enjoyed traveling by boats, planes and trains. She visited six continents and many countries. She was known to many as the lady who made snow ice cream.
Ann is survived by her children Katherine (Richard) Godbold, Phillip (Heidisue) Moore, Helen (Douglas) Longtin, Carol (Robert) Ralko and Edward Moore; and grandchildren Scott Godbold, Sophia (Matt) LeFevre, Nicole Longtin, Steve Godbold, and Daniel Longtin.
She was predeceased by her husband Dr. Phillip Moore, sister Katherine Gibson Anglum and brother Ralph Beckner Gibson.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Shiawassee Arts Council or the Shiawassee Community Foundation.
Due to the sheltering in place restrictions, a private family ceremony will be held when traveling becomes easier for the family.
