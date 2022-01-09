Mary Alice Coe

Of Owosso, passed away Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at Memorial Healthcare following a brief illness.
A Mass of Christian burial will be prayed at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 12, at St. Paul Catholic Church with the Rev. Michael O’Brien and the Rev. Ryan Riley concelebrating.
The family will receive friends at Nelson-House Funeral Home from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 11. A rosary will be prayed at 7 p.m.
Mary Alice was born March 27, 1931, in Owosso, the daughter of Lawrence E. and Alice (McKinney) Bannan. She was a graduate of St. Paul High School, and a lifelong member of the parish, active in many activities.
Prior to dedicating herself to being a stay-at-home mother and homemaker, she worked for Consumers Power as an accounting clerk.
She and Louis Sarsfield Coe were wed at St. Paul in October 1958, going on to celebrate 54 years of holy matrimony. They were the last couple to exchange vows at the old St. Paul Church prior to its demolition to make way for the present-day church.
Mary Alice is survived by her children Patrick (Pamela Conklin), Lawrence, Robert (Lisa Tamm), Kevin, Sheila and Denise; grandchildren Brandi Coe (Michael Hutchons), Caylee (Aric) Hewitt, Robert C. Coe, Brian Coe, Katherine Coe, Delilah Coe and Stella Coe; great-grandchildren Gracie Golden, Sadie Hutchons, Elijah Hewitt and Oliver Hewitt; brother Joseph and sister-in-law (Elizabeth Parker) Bannan; brother-in-law Donald Jeakle; many nieces and nephews; along with countless other loving family and friends.
She was predeceased by the love of her life Louis in 2012; and siblings James Bannan, Joan (Bannan) Klier and Margaret (Bannan) Jeakle.
The family would like to acknowledge and thank Mary Alice’s special friend and nursing aide Dorothy Ives for all of her loving assistance with Mary Alice’s care during the last two years. They would also like to acknowledge and thank the doctors and staff of Memorial Healthcare for all of their care and support this past month.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions be made to St. Paul Catholic School.
