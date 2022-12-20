Harlan Wynn Caszatt

Age 90, passed away Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, at the Meadows of Owosso.

The family will receive visitors from noon until 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, at Nelson-House Funeral Home, with a funeral service taking place there at 2 p.m. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery.

