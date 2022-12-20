Harlan Wynn Caszatt

Age 90, passed away Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, at the Meadows of Owosso.
The family will receive visitors from noon until 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, at Nelson-House Funeral Home, with a funeral service taking place there at 2 p.m. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery.
Harlan was born July 20, 1932, in Lincoln Township, Isabella County, the eleventh and youngest child of Oliver and Ethel (Riggle) Caszatt. He graduated from Shepherd High School in 1949, at the age of 16. He worked at the Pixie Drive-In in Mt. Pleasant and at Buick before enlisting in the Air Force. He served honorably during the Korean Conflict. He married Arlita Greene of Bonne Terre, Missouri in 1955; they divorced in 1983. He graduated from Southeast Missouri State University in 1959, and began his teaching career at De Soto High School in De Soto, Missouri that fall. The family moved to Owosso in 1963, where he began a 29-year career with the Owosso Public Schools. He earned his master’s degree from Central Michigan University in 1966. He married Glenda Vaughn on Aug. 8, 1986.
Harlan was a past member of the evening Kiwanis Club in Owosso, and of the Shiawassee Retired Teachers’ Association. He served as president of the Owosso Education Association, and served on the Shiawassee District Library board. He was also a member of the American Legion and the Veterans of Foreign Wars.
Harlan enjoyed music, especially singing. He was a proud member of the Laingsburg Community Singers for 13 years, and greatly enjoyed the friendships he made there.
Harlan is survived by his wife Glenda Vaughn Caszatt; children Laurie (Paul) Cook of Owosso, Amy (Tom) Barnes of Rugby, Tennessee and Bradley (Jennifer Martin) Caszatt of Manchester, Michigan; grandchildren Bailey (Thomas) Cook Leppert, Isaac Cook, Hannah Caszatt (Andrew Teed), Logan Caszatt, Miranda Caszatt and Braeden Caszatt; and great-grandchildren Dean and Dylan Caszatt.
He was predeceased by infant daughter Lynne Allison; siblings Gaylord Caszatt, Vernon Caszatt, Verdyth Hamlin, Elaine Bush, Paul Caszatt, Jack Caszatt, Evelyn Coughlin, Stanley Caszatt, Levant Caszatt and Phillip Caszatt; and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the staff of the Meadows and of Memorial Healthcare Hospice for their caring assistance that helped brighten Harlan’s days.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Laingsburg Community Singers or the Shiawassee District Library.
