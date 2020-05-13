This vibrant mother, student of God’s word the Bible, artist and so much more, was two days short of 80 years old when she passed away Monday, May 11, 2020, at The Meadows.
She had lived at her Corunna home for almost 50 years.
Carolyn was the daughter of Kenneth and Clara Ellen (Bradish) Rowlson, born in Grass Lake May 13, 1940. She married Shannon Cletus McGee Sept. 13, 1958, in Jackson. They built, traveled and worked together until Shannon’s death Feb. 10, 2013.
Carolyn, above all, had a reputation of loving to give to others. This quality, along with her intense desire to learn, made her skilled in so many diverse ways, be it the arts, construction, design, language — and the list goes on. Combining the love of giving with the fervent desire to learn made her an outstanding teacher of others.
She didn’t allow a major health change while in her 40s to change her love for people. She just found new ways to reach out to others. Her gifts of beautiful, personally designed, handmade jewelry and cards gained her friends from seemingly every corner of the world. By her creative gifts, she was known by so many for her endless inspiration and compassion. There is just not enough space to detail her many accomplishments.
A most prominent aspect of her giving and learning was when she did an in depth study of God’s word the Bible and got baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses in 1961. From then on, she did her best to help others get to know her wonderful God and Father.
Based on her study of God’s word and intense faith in her God, Jehovah, and in her savior, Jesus Christ, she had a firm belief she will awaken by resurrection in that wonderful promised paradise. She so looked forward to that time in Jesus most famous prayer where God’s will would be done on earth as it is in heaven. As Jesus promised, she firmly hoped to be one of the meek who will inherit the earth.
Her children, grandchildren and multitudes of friends will miss her while she awaits that time. They remember her loving beautiful gifts, her kind upbuilding words, her incredibly creative output, and so much more. They are convinced that she will be remembered favorably by our magnificent God and creator. Sadly, these few paragraphs fail to do justice to this beloved mother and friend of so many. Only the memories of those who knew her can do so.
She is survived by her sons Michael and Ruth McGee of Nebraska and David and Joy McGee of Thailand; daughter Kara and Francisco Castro of California; seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; and sister Diana Scripter of Michigan.
A private memorial service will take place at a later date.
