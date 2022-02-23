Margit Hogsett

Age 85, of Laingsburg, passed away Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, at her home, surrounded by her family.
Memorial services will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, at Salem Lutheran Church with the Rev. James Bare officiating.
The family will receive friends from noon until the service Saturday at Salem Lutheran Church.
Margit was born April 26, 1936, in Magdeburg, Germany, the daughter of Willi and Marianne (Rautman) Lessmann. She grew up during World War II in Germany and had many stories from that time, which she shared with her husband and children. She finished her primary education in Helmstedt, Germany, and started working as a store clerk.
Margit was an avid Jeff Gordon fan and loved to watch the races, especially the crashes. She enjoyed reading and playing rummy competitively with family. She loved listening and singing along to German music, which she did as she worked around the house. Her children looked forward to coming home and hearing her singing. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family and beating them at card games.
She met James Hogsett in Helmstedt, Germany, when she was working as a waitress at The Milch Bar. They fell in love and married Oct. 17, 1959. They had many fun adventures together, spending time with family and friends.
Margit was a homemaker and spent her life raising her children and providing them with a stable and happy home. She volunteered many times at Salem Lutheran Church and school.
Margit is survived by her husband James; children Silvia (Gary) Eichen, Dennis (Susan) Hogsett, Frank (Griselda) Hogsett and Sabrina (Richard) Finn; grandchildren Jessica Eichen, Frank Jr., Shandi, Andre and Brandon Hogsett, Ricky and Alex Finn; and other loving family and friends.
She was predeceased by her parents Willi and Marianne Lessmann; brother Horst Lessmann; and sister Regina Lessmann.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Wir lieben dich, Mutti.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.