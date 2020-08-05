Age 85, passed away on Aug. 4, 2020. A private family service will take place.
Frank was born Feb. 9, 1935, to Frank and Harriett (Thompson) Wolcott in Holly. He was a third-generation miller and the owner and operator of the Wolcott Milling Company in Argentine Township until his retirement.
He married Nadene (Walraven) Aug. 22, 1970, in Linden. Together they raised their family in the Linden area. Frank was a successful businessman, son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, friend and overall caring man.
Frank was a conservative man, but always willing to share what he had. A lesson his children still recognize today. Frank will be remembered for his faith, love of his family, compassion for others, dedication and hard work ethic and desire to make a difference in the lives of others.
He is survived by his wife Nadene of 50 years; children Frank A. (Dena) Wolcott, Lisa Wolcott-Bentley, Matt (Paula) McClure and Jane (Tom) Tata; grandchildren Steven, Skyler, Jacob, Matthew, Rachael, Allie and Carson; great-grandchildren Reid, Brooke, Perry and Madison; and nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Nancy Barbersek. Frank will be deeply missed by family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, tithes to your local church in memory of Frank Wolcott. Online condolences may be shared at watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
